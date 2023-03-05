Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cerus in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cerus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CERS. BTIG Research cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stephens cut shares of Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

CERS stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cerus has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

