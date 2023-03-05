Charles J. Meyers Sells 289 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total transaction of $192,280.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,841.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $705.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $705.21 and a 200 day moving average of $652.21. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 161.46%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $784.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $739,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

