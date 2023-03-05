China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of China Merchants Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

China Merchants Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CIHKY opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. China Merchants Bank has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $40.68.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

