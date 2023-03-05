Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLAW) Short Interest Update

Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 179,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.
Chord Energy Price Performance
Shares of WLLAW opened at $17.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.26. Chord Energy has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $32.46.
About Chord Energy
