Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLAW) Short Interest Update

Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 179,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Shares of WLLAW opened at $17.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.26. Chord Energy has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $32.46.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

