CI Investments Inc. Acquires 4,200 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,455,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,897,000 after purchasing an additional 229,913 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,334,000 after buying an additional 804,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after buying an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BHP Group by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,824 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,290,000 after acquiring an additional 500,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHP opened at $65.85 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 8.7%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. CLSA cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.55) to GBX 2,300 ($27.75) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

