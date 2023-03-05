CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.41% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 37,362 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 130.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 76,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 159.9% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LDEM opened at $45.25 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $56.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.37.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41.

