CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in ResMed by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $315,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,412,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $93,859,227. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,412,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,157 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RMD opened at $219.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.44. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $262.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

