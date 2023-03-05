CI Investments Inc. Buys 1,288 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Argus raised their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.93.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $87.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.87.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

