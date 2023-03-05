CI Investments Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,006 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 430,030 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 622.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.90.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,279 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $115.83 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $116.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average is $80.03.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

