CI Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,546,000 after acquiring an additional 97,570 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 352.1% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,140,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,939,000 after buying an additional 3,225,000 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 3.1% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,639,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,120,000 after buying an additional 109,933 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,393,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,309,000 after buying an additional 64,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,683,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.15. Gray Television had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gray Television news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson bought 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $1,225,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,042,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,572,306.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

About Gray Television

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.