CI Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,142,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,823,340,000 after buying an additional 377,143 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after buying an additional 12,006,012 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $526,047,000 after buying an additional 622,878 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Halliburton by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,951,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $245,269,000 after buying an additional 998,022 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,288,329 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $291,283,000 after buying an additional 102,105 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,922 shares of company stock worth $2,200,185. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

