CI Investments Inc. Grows Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,891 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 8.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 14.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,052 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $60.38.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently -46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

