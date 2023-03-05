CI Investments Inc. Has $169,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.88.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

WSM stock opened at $122.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.91. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading

