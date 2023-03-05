CI Investments Inc. Has $195,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.63.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $201,532.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $870,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $201,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $870,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,476 shares of company stock valued at $550,898 and sold 15,863 shares valued at $1,415,867. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

