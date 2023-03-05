CI Investments Inc. Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,017,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 698,462 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1,421.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after acquiring an additional 588,337 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at about $13,017,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,208,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,458,000 after acquiring an additional 394,434 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,698,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,886,000 after buying an additional 312,953 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $61,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,262.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $38.02.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

