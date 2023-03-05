CI Investments Inc. Has $245,000 Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. MKM Partners lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Insider Activity

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

