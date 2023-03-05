CI Investments Inc. Has $247,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 726,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,130,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 333.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 993,960 shares of company stock worth $7,452,887. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $8.33 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.