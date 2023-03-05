CI Investments Inc. Has $275,000 Holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.26% of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KGRN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,083,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,802,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period.

KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

KGRN opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $42.75.

