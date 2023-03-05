CI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 355.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Mosaic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $57.14 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.