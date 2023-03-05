CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 1.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 76.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 366,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,782,395 in the last three months. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.3 %

RJF opened at $107.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.09 and its 200 day moving average is $110.52. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

