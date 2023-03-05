CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ODP were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ODP by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ODP by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134,519 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in ODP during the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ODP by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 43,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of ODP by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. ODP had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

