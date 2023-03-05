CI Investments Inc. Purchases 146 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $113.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $141.26.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,010,950 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.