CI Investments Inc. Purchases 2,614 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in BlackBerry by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BB stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at $161,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 39,683 shares of company stock worth $136,059 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BB. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

