CI Investments Inc. Purchases 523 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 166.7% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

