CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Matson by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,191,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,849,000 after buying an additional 103,659 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Matson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after buying an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 201,833 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MATX shares. Stephens reduced their price target on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Matson Stock Up 0.0 %

MATX opened at $66.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $58.06 and a one year high of $125.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Matson had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

