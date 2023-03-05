CI Investments Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,928,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 448,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 331,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 296,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,330,000 after purchasing an additional 89,602 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPI. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of GPI opened at $232.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.16 and a 12 month high of $242.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.83%.

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $5,641,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,367 shares in the company, valued at $24,434,635.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $5,641,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,367 shares in the company, valued at $24,434,635.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $591,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $6,747,399 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

