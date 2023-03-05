CI Investments Inc. Sells 354 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 211.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 211.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth $167,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STC opened at $41.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $69.57.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $655.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Stewart Information Services from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

