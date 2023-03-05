CI Investments Inc. Sells 552 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $144.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.83. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $155.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.18. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAG. StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

