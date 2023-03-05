CI Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 4,536.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 717.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 71.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ingles Markets

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total value of $201,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Up 0.4 %

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $92.59 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.32 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average of $92.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.55%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

