Citigroup Lowers Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 510 ($6.15) to GBX 475 ($5.73) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 425 ($5.13) to GBX 430 ($5.19) in a report on Wednesday.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKIF opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.

