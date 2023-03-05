Citigroup Lowers Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Nissan Chemical Stock Performance
NNCHY stock opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.27. Nissan Chemical has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97.
Nissan Chemical Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nissan Chemical (NNCHY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.