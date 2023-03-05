Citigroup Lowers Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Nissan Chemical Stock Performance

NNCHY stock opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.27. Nissan Chemical has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

