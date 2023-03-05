Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Sells $197,142.00 in Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,225,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,678,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,544,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

