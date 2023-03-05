Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coherus BioSciences Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $549.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.92. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $14.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHRS shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

About Coherus BioSciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 21.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $164,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

