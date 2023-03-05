Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Coherus BioSciences Trading Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $549.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.92. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $14.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHRS shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences
About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
Featured Stories
