Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,518 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock opened at $291.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $310.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.99.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.