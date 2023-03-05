Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,795 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,511 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 182,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 107,662 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

