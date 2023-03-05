Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.57 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $100.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.11 and its 200-day moving average is $96.56. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

