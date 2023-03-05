Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sempra by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Sempra by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

Insider Activity

Sempra Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,244 shares of company stock worth $5,231,853. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $150.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.27. Sempra has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.18%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.