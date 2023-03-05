Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 15,744 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,906 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 111,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 29,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,841 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 228,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 49,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

