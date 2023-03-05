Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 8,744 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,353,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $26.10 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.