Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,735 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.30.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $146.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.