Comparing ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV – Get Rating) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ATC Venture Group and Aeva Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATC Venture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Aeva Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25

Aeva Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 147.40%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A Aeva Technologies -1,983.03% -33.37% -31.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ATC Venture Group and Aeva Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aeva Technologies $6.88 million 60.93 -$101.88 million ($0.63) -3.05

ATC Venture Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aeva Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of ATC Venture Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ATC Venture Group has a beta of 3.03, meaning that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ATC Venture Group beats Aeva Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATC Venture Group

ATC Venture Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application. The company was founded in 2017 is based in Mountain View, California.

