Comparing Invacare (IVCRQ) and Its Rivals

Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) is one of 50 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Invacare to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Invacare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Invacare and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Invacare Competitors 287 1062 2248 77 2.58

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Invacare’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Invacare has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Invacare and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $872.46 million -$45.56 million -0.01 Invacare Competitors $1.21 billion $112.95 million 7.04

Invacare’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Invacare has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare’s competitors have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Invacare and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -9.99% -37.76% -7.18% Invacare Competitors -205.57% -85.94% -23.03%

Summary

Invacare competitors beat Invacare on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

