Comparing Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) and Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF)

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF – Get Rating) and Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Absolute Software shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Absolute Software and Premier Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absolute Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Premier Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share. Premier Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Profitability

This table compares Absolute Software and Premier Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absolute Software 10.16% -23.28% 9.44% Premier Foods N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Absolute Software has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Foods has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Absolute Software and Premier Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absolute Software $104.67 million 0.00 $10.64 million N/A N/A Premier Foods $1.23 billion 0.98 $105.85 million N/A N/A

Premier Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software.

Summary

Premier Foods beats Absolute Software on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands. The company's products portfolio also comprises ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling, Cadbury, and Lyons brands. It offers its products through supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, and wholesale and food service facilities, as well as through e-commerce channels. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Saint Albans, the United Kingdom.

