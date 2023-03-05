Contrasting Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) & FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK – Get Rating) and FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bay Banks of Virginia and FVCBankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay Banks of Virginia N/A N/A N/A FVCBankcorp 29.92% 12.69% 1.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bay Banks of Virginia and FVCBankcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A FVCBankcorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

FVCBankcorp has a consensus price target of $17.60, suggesting a potential upside of 30.27%. Given FVCBankcorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FVCBankcorp is more favorable than Bay Banks of Virginia.

This table compares Bay Banks of Virginia and FVCBankcorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay Banks of Virginia $55.38 million 2.27 $7.06 million N/A N/A FVCBankcorp $83.52 million 2.83 $24.98 million $1.30 10.36

FVCBankcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.1% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FVCBankcorp beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bay Banks of Virginia

(Get Rating)

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; purchased loans; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans. The company also provides credit cards; and insurance, online banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, analysis checking, cash management deposit, wire, direct deposit payroll, lockbox, positive pay, and remote deposit services, as well as a line of commercial lending options. In addition, it offers management services, including estate planning and settlement, as well as trust administration, investment, and wealth management services; and revocable and irrevocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, custodial accounts, investment planning, brokerage services, investment managed accounts, and managed and self-directed rollover individual retirement accounts for personal and corporate trusts. As of March 9, 2020, the company operated 17 banking offices located throughout greater Richmond region, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, and the Hampton Roads region. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About FVCBankcorp

(Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also offers online and mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area. The company was founded in November 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

