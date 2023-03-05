Contrasting FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM) & Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) and FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Vroom has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFP Marketing has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vroom and FFP Marketing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vroom -23.18% -69.50% -17.11% FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vroom $1.95 billion 0.07 -$370.91 million ($3.28) -0.30 FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Vroom and FFP Marketing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FFP Marketing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vroom.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vroom and FFP Marketing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vroom 0 3 1 0 2.25 FFP Marketing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vroom presently has a consensus target price of $1.30, indicating a potential upside of 34.02%. Given Vroom’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vroom is more favorable than FFP Marketing.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Vroom shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Vroom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of FFP Marketing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FFP Marketing beats Vroom on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc. operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About FFP Marketing

FFP Marketing Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores with gas station. It also retails motor fuel, merchandise, and ancillary products and services at convenience stores, and truck stop. The company operates motor fuel terminal and processing facility. The convenience stores sell groceries, tobacco product, take-out food and beverages, dairy products, and non-food merchandise, such as money order, telephone calling cards, lottery tickets, health and beauty aid, magazines, and motor fuel. The company sells motor fuel on a wholesale basis to independent, regional chain and end user, such as contractors, operators of vehicle fleet, and public utilities. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

