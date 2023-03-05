Contrasting Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) & Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Medical Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Office REIT -67.18% -12.64% -7.79% Medical Properties Trust 58.50% 10.25% 4.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Office REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 Medical Properties Trust 0 5 4 1 2.60

This is a summary of current recommendations for Orion Office REIT and Medical Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Orion Office REIT currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.52%. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $15.36, suggesting a potential upside of 45.90%. Given Orion Office REIT’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Orion Office REIT is more favorable than Medical Properties Trust.

Dividends

Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Orion Office REIT pays out -17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medical Properties Trust pays out 77.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Medical Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Office REIT $198.63 million 2.27 -$47.48 million ($2.35) -3.38 Medical Properties Trust $1.54 billion 4.08 $902.60 million $1.50 7.02

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Office REIT. Orion Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medical Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Orion Office REIT has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats Orion Office REIT on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities. The company was founded by Edward K. Aldag Jr., R. Steven Hamner, Emmett E. McLean, and William Gilliard McKenzie on August 27, 2003, and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

