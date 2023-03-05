Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX – Get Rating) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94.

