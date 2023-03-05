Cormark Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTBIF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut Green Thumb Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Green Thumb Industries Trading Up 5.3 %

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $8.90 on Friday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $19.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 222.56.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

