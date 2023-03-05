Cormark Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LB. CSFB lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays set a C$37.00 price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.64.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE:LB opened at C$34.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.52. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$28.23 and a 12-month high of C$44.58.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported C$1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.10. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of C$257.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.30 million.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.