Cormark Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.65 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $114.55.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.992 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

